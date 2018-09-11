Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band is now a medical marijuana brand

Jimmy Buffett is giving his legion of aging Parrot Heads a new reason to cheer: The iconic Florida singer is licensing the name of his Coral Reefer Band to a medical marijuana company.
So while the familiar aroma that wafts through the air at his concerts may not be legal in Florida for that purpose, the medical form of cannabis is with a prescription. One of the state’s largest medical marijuana businesses, Surterra, will soon be selling Coral Reefer pharmaceutical cannabis, the company announced Tuesday.
The Palm Beach musician is best known for hits including “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” which capture the tropical — and cheeky — vibe of the band’s name. The cannabis line that will bear the Coral Reefer name will include vape pens, lotions and gel caps, to appear in the chain’s stores sometime next spring, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“Cannabis is good medicine, and should be made available to all who need it,” Buffett said in a statement. “I feel that joining with Surterra, in the medical cannabis world, is the right place for Coral Reefer products to be.”
Surterra, which is based in Atlanta, is one of Florida’s largest medical marijuana treatment centers with 10 physical locations in cities from Miami Beach to Tallahassee. The line will initially be available exclusively at Surterra locations, the company said.
The deal is not a new arrangement for Buffett, who already licenses his brand to dozens of businesses including hotels, casinos and restaurants. The musician will receive royalties from the use of the band’s name, according to the Journal, though he will not have a stake in the company.
Buffett has touted the medical benefits of cannabis in the past, and advocated strongly for the amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in the Florida in 2016.
Though the amendment passed by over 70 percent, the state has since struggled with delays in implementing the bill that legislators passed to make the drug available for medical use. Among the delays has been in rolling out rules on edibles, which the Coral Reefer line intends to include, according to Surterra.
Buffett is the second notable Florida figure to sign on with Surterra. Last month Surterra announced that Beau Wrigley, the former CEO of his family’s iconic chewing gum company, was joining its board of directors after he led a $65 million investment into the medical marijuana startup.
