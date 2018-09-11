Alligator bites man on Florida disc golf course

An 11-foot alligator bit a man during disc golf in Clearwater, Florida on September 9. He was retrieving his disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park. The gator was caught and loaded onto a truck.
