This Florida school made the top 50 in annual ranking of colleges and universities

Bragging rights are in order for the University of Florida — the only Florida university to crack the top 50 in the 2019 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.
According to rankings released Monday, UF jumped from No. 42 last year to No. 35, tied with Brandeis University and Georgia Tech. It also ranked eighth among best public schools in the country.
UF’s rankings rival, the University of Miami, dropped out of the Top 50 in 2018 from No. 46 to No. 53 this year, tying with Syracuse University and Lehigh University.
Third place in Florida went to Florida State University, which jumped from No. 81 to No. 70. The University of South Florida ranked No. 124, University of Central Florida at No. 165 and Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne dropped from No. 151 to No. 177.
Florida International University jumped from No. 216 to No. 187. New College of Florida was ranked the fifth best school in the National Liberal Arts rankings.
There was little movement among the top universities. Princeton University earned the top spot once again, according to the rankings, and Harvard University kept its No. 2 ranking. Columbia University jumped from No. 5 to No. 3., trading places with the University of Chicago.
To see a full list of rankings, click here.
Comments