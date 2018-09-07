Huge alligator slinks across Florida air force base’s golf course
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
A family kayaking on Mosquito Lagoon in Florida got lost Sunday night and was rescued after dark when a medic leaped from a helicopter to help them reach a boat, video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows.
Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
The Florida Supreme Court allowed the release of surveillance footage showing the response of law enforcement to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland. Media organizations had sued for the video.
Manatee County officially declared a local state of emergency Tuesday morning because of red tide, which officials say will allow the county to pursue any possible assistance from the state and federal governments.