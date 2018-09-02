Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy who might be traveling in a white Toyota Camry

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning for a 2-year-old boy who might be with a man in a white Toyota Camry.
Jordan Belliveau has short brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt with “72” on the front, blue gym shorts and black and white Nike sneakers when last seen on Saturday around Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo, Pinellas County. He has a birthmark on his stomach and a healing cut on his chin.
FDLE describes the adult who might have Jordan as a black male, possibly answering to “Antwan,” in a white tank top, black “And1” basketball shorts, dreadlocks and gold teeth.
Anyone who knows anything about where Jordan is can contact Largo police at 727-587-6730; or FDLE at 888-356-4774 or via the FDLE website.
Comments