Two die in construction tragedy near Disney World

Two men fell six stories at a hotel under construction near Disney World on Wednesday morning when a scaffold collapsed, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
They died immediately after plunging to the ground.
A third worker hung on and managed to suffer only minor injuries, Fire Rescue said.
The reasons for the scaffolding collapse aren’t known yet. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.
The hotel is under construction at 14900 Chelonia Parkway, near the Disney World Resort, but not on Disney property.
The tragedy happened just before 5 a.m. The Associated Press reported that about 18 construction workers were at the hotel at the time.
The property, described as the Bonnet Creek Resort in Orange County property records, is owned by DCS Real Estate Investments, a West Palm Beach company.
According to a July 2017 Orlando Sentinel report, engineering firm Kinley Horn filed an application with Orange County DCS’ behalf to build a 516-room JW Marriott at Bonnet Creek on Chelonia Parkway.
Exactly two weeks ago, a worker at a nearby Bay Lake energy facility died after falling into a vat of oil.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
