2 die in 5-vehicle crash on Florida interstate

Authorities say two people have died after a tractor-trailer, an SUV, and three cars collided on a Florida interstate highway.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 in Davie.
All northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down and traffic was diverted off the highway for hours after the crash. It was not immediately clear when those lanes would be reopened for what is a major South Florida traffic artery.
The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately available.
Comments