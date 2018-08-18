Florida

2 die in 5-vehicle crash on Florida interstate

The Associated Press

August 18, 2018 12:51 PM

DAVIE, Fla.

Authorities say two people have died after a tractor-trailer, an SUV, and three cars collided on a Florida interstate highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 in Davie.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down and traffic was diverted off the highway for hours after the crash. It was not immediately clear when those lanes would be reopened for what is a major South Florida traffic artery.

The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately available.

