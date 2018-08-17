9-month-old Florida boy dies after being left in hot car, cops say

A child has died Friday afternoon after being left in a hot vehicle.
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel responded to a home in the 12000 block of Elgin Boulevard due to an incident where a 9-month-old boy was left in a vehicle.
“Upon arrival the deputies and fire rescue immediately started rendering aid to the baby,” said Denise Moloney, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
The boy has been identified as Keyton O’Callaghan.
Authorities said he had been in the care of his mother, Cami Lee Moyer, 38, since Thursday night.
The child’s father, Eric O’Callaghan, found the child in the car and tried to perform CPR while the 911 call was made.
Authorities did not know how long the child had been in the vehicle. The parents were being interviewed Friday afternoon.
The boy died at Oak Hill Hospital.
“Detectives are looking to establish a timeline of events right now,” Moloney said.
