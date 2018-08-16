Here’s how to get your SunPass overdraft fees reimbursed

Did SunPass cause you to overdraft and be charged fees by your bank?
Were you financially impacted by the backlog of posted transactions?
If that’s you, SunPass says it will reimburse you for those fees.
In early June, SunPass hired a Maryland-based third-party company — Conduent — to centralize and upgrade the SunPass payment system. When that wasn’t successful and transactions started to pile up, the Florida Department of Transportation began withholding payments in July until Conduent got everything in proper working order.
That created a massive glitch and old transactions were being applied to accounts, which caused many account holders to overdraft and get fined by their banks after June 11.
Starting Thursday, customers can submit requests for overdraft fee reimbursements online.
Here’s how:
1. Log into your account on Sunpass.com and select “Online Support”
2. On the “Reason for Contact” dropdown list, select “Overdraft Fee Reimbursement”
3. On the “Sub-Category” menu, select “Request.”
4. Then you’ll be prompted to submit your bank records reflecting at least two automatic withdrawals for SunPass replenishments and the resulting overdraft fee(s) that occurred between June 11 and Aug. 17.
Customers may also file a claim by:
▪ Fax: 1-888-265-1725 (U.S. only)
▪ Mail: General Customer Correspondence & Enrollment
Florida Department of Transportation/SunPass
P.O. Box 447, Ocoee, FL 34761
▪ In person at a SunPass Walk-in Center.
If submitted online or at a SunPass Walk-in Center, requests will be processed within four to five business days.
Account holders will have the option of having a check mailed to you or having your SunPass account credited.
