Alert issued for three Florida children missing since Tuesday

A missing child alert was issued Thursday morning for three children last seen in the Dade City area.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for two 6-year-old boys and a 12-month-old boy who have been missing since Tuesday and investigators believe they may be with two adults.
Christopher Christy is 12 months old with blue eyes, blonde hair and weight approximately 25 pounds.
Jeremy Simonds, 6, and Justin Simonds, 6, have long brown hair they wear in a ponytail and brown eyes. Both boys are nearly 4 feet tall and weigh between 38 and 40 pounds.
All three children were last seen near the 35000 block of Cook Avenue in Dade City, according to the alert.
The children may be with Shannon Adams and Christopher Christy Sr.
According to a Facebook post from Dade City police, Christy Sr. was last seen driving a car with his 1-year-old child and Adams’ twin 6-year-old boys. Police said he recently fled from law enforcement, possibly with the children and they are concerned for the safety of the children due to his “erratic behavior.”
Christy Sr. was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and camouflage pants. He is about 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has several tattoos including the letter “C” on his left and right arms, “Turn ‘Em Out” on his left hand and a star on his right arm, according to the alert.
Adams is about 5-feet tall weighing about 110 pounds.
Christy Sr., 29, and Adams, 24, may be traveling in a 2005 cream PT Cruiser with Florida license plate 663HB.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Dade City police at 352-521-1493.
