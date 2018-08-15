Video shows someone ran over a Gopher tortoise. Now Florida cops search for the driver

A citizen saw a badly injured Gopher tortoise near the bus circle of a Pinellas County elementary school and called for help.
Deputies discovered surveillance video that showed a vehicle run over the animal and are now turning to the public for help finding the driver.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the bus circle of San Jose Elementary School in Dunedin on Saturday after the citizen found the Gopher tortoise badly injured, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post. Deputies who went to the scene saw the tortoise and called Owls Nest Sanctuary for Life to help.
Gopher tortoises are listed as a threatened species in Florida. Therefore the animal and its burrow are protected under state law, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In the video posted to Facebook, the tortoise moves across the road and the driver stops briefly before moving forward again, running over the Gopher tortoise with the car’s left front tire and driving away. According to the sheriff’s office, the car continues through the bus circle and exits southbound onto San Helen Drive.
After looking at the school’s surveillance video, deputies saw an unidentified driver of a light colored possibly newer model Acura TSX entering the bus circle, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle is believed to be light blue or silver in color and equipped with a sunroof and five spoke wheels.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant Kristofer Wendel of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Unit 727-582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or crimestoppersofpinellas.org.
