A mom was waiting for her daughter after the first day of school. The bus never came

It’s every parent’s greatest fear — not seeing their child come home after the first day of school.
But that’s what happened to one Florida mom this week.
On Monday, the first day of school in Pinellas County, Florida mom Genevieve Sprouse was waiting for her first-grader to get home, who was late in arriving. The little girl was expected at 3:46 p.m., Sprouse, a teacher, explained on Facebook. At approximately 4:30, she called Pinellas County School Transportation, who said the child would be arriving “any minute.”
But just then Sprouse got a disturbing call: It was the police, informing her that they had found her 6-year-old daughter wandering around the streets in Clearwater, miles from the family’s house in Largo.
According to News Channel 8, two adults are required to be on the bus and children are not supposed to be left on the street if an approved guardian is not there to receive them.
“How is that OK for a bus driver to let a child off without anyone there?” Sprouse rants in her video. “Not knowing where she was, how to get home or any of it, and to be found by police wandering around. This is not OK. Somebody’s going to answer to it. Something’s going to get done.”
The Pinellas County School District released a statement to local media: “Pinellas County Schools strives to provide safe transportation to students, every day. School and district transportation staff worked together to investigate the situation. In this instance, there was an oversight that has been immediately corrected.”
