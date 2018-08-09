Motorist hits road ranger on Interstate 94 in Florida

A motorist struck a Road Ranger driver as he picked up traffic cones on northbound Interstate 95 in Florida.
Florida Highway Patrol Alvaro Feola says the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Boca Raton.
Feola says the driver who hit the road ranger stayed at the scene. The road ranger was taken to a hospital in nearby Delray Beach. His condition was not known.
The Road Ranger Service Patrol is a Florida Department of Transportation division that conduct temporary traffic control, provides assistance to stranded motorists and removes debris from roadways.
Comments