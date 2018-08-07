Cows help corral car theft suspect running from police

A herd of cows decided to help some Florida police officers on Monday and corralled a car theft suspect on the run.
In a police chopper video posted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the car is seen crashing on the side of the road next to a large pasture. One of the occupants of the car then starts running through the field as a herd of cows starts to chase her.
The pilot helps officers on the ground pinpoint the suspect, repeatedly referring to the “large group of cows following her.”
At one point the pilot can be heard saying in the video that he thought the cows might attack her.
The cows didn’t end up attacking, but they did continue to follow her before cornering her at a fence where Sanford police officers were waiting to arrest her.
It is not known whether or not the cows will be considered for positions on the force.
