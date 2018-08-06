Middle school teacher had inappropriate relationships with at least 2 students, cops say

A middle school teacher was arrested in Tampa on Monday after police say he had inappropriate relationships with at least two students.
According to the Tampa Police Department, Alex Jeffrey Hull, 31, of Plant City, was arrested at Benito Middle School on Tuesday and faces several charges including sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and showing obscene materials to minors.
The crimes occurred between Nov. 2017 and May 2018 at the school where Hull was a teacher and the victims were his students, police reported.
Everything came to light when a parent of one of the students came forward to report the incident to authorities.
Hull faces 5 counts of sexual battery, 5 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, 3 counts of lewd or lascivious conduct, and 3 counts of showing obscene materials to a minor, police said.
Though there is no evidence at this time of other victims, Tampa police urge parents and/or students who have knowledge about other possible victims to call the department at (813)-231-6130.
