Dozens of swimmers needed rescue off Florida Panhandle

Authorities say dozens of swimmers needed rescues from rip currents and rough surf in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida's Panhandle.
In a Northwest Florida Daily News report , Destin Beach Safety Chief Joe D'Agostino said "people just would not listen" to lifeguards' warnings Friday.
D'Agostino said one rescue included a group of 10 people who created a human chain to reach a struggling swimmer. The group got caught in a rip current instead and needed rescue.
Over 40 rescues were reported Friday in Destin and Okaloosa Island, where officials closed the waters to swimmers.
Elsewhere, Navarre Beach Fire Department Chief Danny Fureigh said two people were hospitalized in stable condition after being rescued from the water.
In Walton County, Beach Director David Vaughan said over 30 swimmers needed rescue.
