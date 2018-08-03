Cherry Point wins best national air show contest

Highlights from the ground and aerial performances at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show, May 5, 2018. The event won the 2018 Best Air Show contest in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.
By
By

Want to see the best air show in the US? It’s right here in NC, USA Today ranking says

By Aaron Moody

August 03, 2018 04:07 PM

The people have spoken, and a North Carolina Marine Corps Air Station has no complaints.

MCAS Cherry Point Air Show in Havelock found out Friday it was voted the nation’s top air show of 2018 in a USA Today 10Best readers’ choice contest.

The month-long online voting contest that ended July 23 asked people to decide a top-10 list out of 20 air shows across the country.

The Cherry Point show overtook the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show in the final week of the contest, according to a press release.

Both the Blue Angels and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds contributed to the success of the Cherry Point show.

“We have to give the Blue Angels a lot of the credit for the success of our biennial air show, as they have been the key attraction for our event,” Col. Todd Ferry, Cherry Point commanding officer, said in the press release. “Adding the Canadian Forces Snow Birds to our incredible lineup during this year’s show just made a great show even better.”

Highlights of the 2018 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show, May 4-6, including performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team.

By

Several of those air shows have event dates remaining this year.

Cherry Point held its biennial show in May, and plans to hold its next show in the spring of 2020.

