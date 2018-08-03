Church group school bus crash sends 18 to the hospital, including 14 kids

A school bus crash in Broward County Friday morning sent 18 to the hospital, including 14 minors.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Alvaro Feola said there were no serious injuries when the “World of Kids Transport” bus crashed with three other cars on eastbound Interstate 595, west of Davie Road. The bus was one of seven carrying hundreds of South Florida middle and high school students on an annual mission trip with West Pines Community Church.
Church spokesman Justin Chades said the youths were on their way to partner with local nonprofits and public schools for a day of volunteering.
“We are grateful to God that these students are safe and are praying for everyone affected by the accident,” he wrote in a statement.
Two adults and four minors were taken to Plantation General Hospital, and the rest of the injured victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Uninjured students were taken to Signature Grand — 6900 State Road 84, Davie.
