Loggerhead turtle released into sea after rehab in Florida
A loggerhead sea turtle that was found underweight and anemic on Daytona Beach, Florida, on April 30 returned to his home on August 1. The Facebook page for Volusia County Beaches shared video of Cedar the turtle’s return.
An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.
In this head-on view of the former Marlborough House's demolition, you can see the debris strike the person later identified as AlliedBean's project manager and the manager unconscious when the dust clears.
Investigators continued their search for clues Wednesday into a midair collision of two small planes over the Everglades that left three known dead Tuesday. Police found a fourth victim the next morning.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.