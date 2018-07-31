What’s that steaming brown pile on the pristine beach sand? Nah, couldn’t be.

Amelia Island has some lovely beaches.

The 13-mile long and four-mile wide island on Fernandina Beach in northern Florida is a picturesque spot given to sublime sunset watching or strolling along the waterline. This is where film director John Sayles shot “Sunshine State” in 2002, and it’s home of the annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival and a tony jazz festival.

“A mix of tranquilty and history,” a Miami Herald Travel story called Amelia Island in 2014.

In other words, Amelia Island has everything going for it to put bathers in the mood to ...

Crap on the beach.

Apparently, Amelia Island has a problem with people defecating on the sand, according to a report by NewsJax4 on Monday.

The problem is plaguing a four-mile stretch of beach between a restaurant, Sliders, and a hotel, Carlton Dunes, WJXT reported.

Nassau County officials heard about the problem after some residents sent in pictures of people, uh, pooping on the beach. Nassau County Attorney Mike Mullin told NewsJax4 the complaints were of isolated incidents.

That didn’t stop some commentators from opining on social media.

“How gross. Poop in the ocean like everyone else,” read one post on the station’s Facebook page.

“What is wrong with people today?” asked another.

Maybe this is why Amelia Island wasn’t one of the eight Florida beaches to make TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice of Awards of the 10 best beaches in the U.S. in February.