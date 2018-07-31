Deputy swerves to miss deer, crashes into canal

Authorities say a Florida deputy crashed his patrol car into a canal while swerving to miss a deer.
A Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release says the deputy was traveling on a Hernando Beach road early Monday morning when the crash occurred.
Officials say the deputy had just cleared a call for service when the deer entered the roadway in front of him. He ended up in a canal, leaving the vehicle partially submerged.
No injuries were reported to the deputy. The crash remains under investigation.
