Florida

Deputy swerves to miss deer, crashes into canal

The Associated Press

July 31, 2018 12:42 AM

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida deputy crashed his patrol car into a canal while swerving to miss a deer.

A Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release says the deputy was traveling on a Hernando Beach road early Monday morning when the crash occurred.

Officials say the deputy had just cleared a call for service when the deer entered the roadway in front of him. He ended up in a canal, leaving the vehicle partially submerged.

No injuries were reported to the deputy. The crash remains under investigation.

