A kitten wedged itself under the hood of a car. Watch officers coming to its rescue.

It was a lucky day for a tiny kitten who somehow wedged itself under the hood of a police officer’s car.
The kitten, now appropriately named Lucky, was found Saturday when a Miami-Dade police officer working a detail arrived at Hard Rock Stadium before the Manchester City and Bayern Munich soccer match.
“Another officer says to him, ‘You’re car is meowing,’” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart.
On Monday, the department shared the feel-good story of several officers coming to the kitten’s aid.
“Operation Kitten Rescue was a purrfect success,” the department wrote on Twitter.
Included with the post was the video of the officers using tools and a flashlight to get to the animal. Cowart said it wasn’t clear how long the kitten had been inside and that it was difficult to reach it.
The video clip ends with an officer holding the black fur ball, which was barely bigger than his hand.
And even better: The kitten now has a forever home thanks to an officer and a Miami-Dade fire lieutenant, the department said.
