Boater takes shelter from water spout in Stiltsville

In this head-on view of the former Marlborough House's demolition, you can see the debris strike the person later identified as AlliedBean's project manager and the manager unconscious when the dust clears.
Investigators continued their search for clues Wednesday into a midair collision of two small planes over the Everglades that left three known dead Tuesday. Police found a fourth victim the next morning.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.
Daytona Beach police were called to remove an alligator that was found hiding behind the dumpster of a RaceTrac gas station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The officer was able to guide the gator, using a yield sign, back to a nearby lake.