Boater takes shelter from water spout in Stiltsville

Boater Eddie Ortiz captured video of a water spout off Key Biscayne on Sunday morning. He and his two sons found shelter from the storm at a Stilthouse in Stiltsville.
By
Umbrella Sky in Coral Gables

Latest News

More than 720 bright umbrellas will sway gently over the newly transformed Giralda Plaza through September 17, 2018, the pedestrian promenade located at the 100 block of Giralda Avenue.