Watch what happens when boater narrowly avoids water spout

Eddie Ortiz spent about three months working on his boat named Lawn Enforcement and was ready to take it for a run Sunday with his two boys.
Not exactly in the plans: Clashing with Mother Nature head on.
In a Facebook post, Ortiz, a who said his boys had been begging him to go fishing, said he was in the waters off Key Biscayne Sunday morning with “this crazy Waterspout came a little too close for comfort and she was ripping!!!”
“Huge storm rolled up on us but with some quick thinking and a fast boat I quickly found shelter at a Stilthouse in Stiltsville,” he wrote.
Ortiz said Sunday afternoon that when he and his sons Devin, 11, and Vincent, 7 , left Matheson Hammock Marina around 10 a.m. he sensed a storm was coming, but nothing like what they saw.
“It got nasty quick,” said Ortiz, who knew to head to Stiltsville to ride out the storm. “I jumped the gun and pretty much had to run from the thing.”
He estimated that the storm was about a half a mile away and that they felt winds as strong as 40 mph.
The video, which he recorded once they landed at the home built in the water, shows gray skies with a clearly defined water spout, heavy wind and pelting rain. The boat is rocking back and forth as people stood under the shelter.
“This was nuts,” Ortiz ended his Facebook post.
