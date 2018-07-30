‘Y’all got beer still?’ Florida man runs around store chasing customer with live alligator

Florida Man is at it again.
A Facebook video posted on Friday has quickly gone viral as it shows a Florida man chasing people around in a store — while holding a live alligator.
The clip shows a man apparently on a beer run chasing a customer in a Jacksonville convenience store while holding an alligator under his right arm, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.
In the video, the man walks up to the counter and asks “Y’all got beer still?” He then notices another customer in the store and begins running toward him (with the gator), yelling, “Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer?”
The gator’s mouth was taped shut during the incident, Bay News 9 reported.
The video quickly went viral after it was posted on a page called “Only in Duval.”
After the incident, the man told First Coast News it was all “fun and games” and that he knew everyone in the store.
Well, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission isn’t laughing. The agency, First Coast News says, is conducting an investigation into the incident but it is still not known if the man will be charged with anything.
According to Florida statue, it is “unlawful to intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture, an alligator or other crocodilian.”
Comments