Medics responded to a 911 call, but didn’t take woman to the hospital. They’re on paid leave

Four medics were placed on paid administrative leave July 20 after Hillsborough County officials learned of a call that officials said violated several standard operating procedures and a woman died days later, according to reports.
The suspension for the four medics — including a lieutenant and an acting lieutenant — is pending the review of that call, according to a July 23 statement from Mike Merrill, Hillsborough County Administrator.
The four medics were given pre-disciplinary packets July 23. Their disciplinary hearing could be held as early as Tuesday, according to Merrill. A final decision on their employment won’t be made before the hearing.
On July 4, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Emergency Dispatch Center received a call shortly after 3 a.m. requesting help for a 30-year-old woman. Dispatch coded the call as a possible stroke.
The woman was passed out, had a swollen lip and was drooling, according to county documents. She just had a Caesarian section “the other day.”
Multiple local news outlets identified the 30-year-old woman as Crystle Galloway.
According to WTSP, Galloway couldn’t move on her own when the medics pulled up.
The HCFR personnel told officials they were told by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, who were at the scene, that Galloway’s mother wanted to take her daughter to the hospital and needed help getting her downstairs. Galloway was on the third floor of the home and “felt generally ill” the last couple days, according to county officials.
When medics asked Galloway if she wanted to be taken to the hospital she said yes and got up to be taken downstairs. She was then placed by HCFR employees into her mother’s car and they left, documents show.
The incident was reported to Hillsborough County Human Resources “on or about” July 11, according to Merrill. Since then, the department’s review of the incident indicated “several Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Standard Operating Procedures were violated.” Documents show those procedures included failing to assess the patient and falsification of electronic care report.
Medics noted in the call log that the patient wasn’t found, and they did not get an informed refusal, documents show.
“It is my opinion that the paramedics in question failed to perform the essential elements of their job,” Hillsborough County Fire Rescue medical director Michael Lozano said in an email statement to county officials.
Officials told FOX 13 Galloway’s condition “required professional medical transportation.”
“If the fire medics had taken the vitals and done the assessment, they would have concluded — as our medical director has — that this woman needed to be transported by EMS to the hospital,” Merrill told FOX 13 News.
According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office complaint report, Galloway later died from an aneurysm. In her statement to officials, Galloway’s mother, identified as Nicole Black, said it was deputies who suggested she could not afford the ambulance.
One deputy interviewed by officials said they were asked by Black if she should go to the hospital and he said “probably.” When Black asked if she should take her or the ambulance, the deputy said it would be up to her. Black asked if she would have to pay for the ambulance and the deputy replied that she would.
Galloway’s mother told investigators that both deputies told her she couldn’t afford an ambulance and suggested she take her daughter to the hospital herself, according to documents. The sheriff’s office complaint investigation found no violation of policy by deputies, as deputies answered questions but did not give an opinion on the situation.
“They all have their versions but at the end of the story, my daughter dies,” Nicole Black told FOX 13. “You took a look at us and you stereotyped us. You told us we couldn’t afford an ambulance.”
The base cost for an ambulance ride in Hillsborough County is $800, with the county charging $12 per mile, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
