Florida real estate agent hunts pythons in the Everglades

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JULY 29 2018 AND THEREAFTER Donna Kalil prepares to hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades in Miami-Dade County, July 19, 2018. Kalil is the only female python hunter employed by the SFWMD. She has caught more than 60 pythons to date since she started working for the district and FWC last March. Kalil is one of the top hunters for the district in a male-dominated industry. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Jim Rassol AP