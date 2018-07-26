Shots fired at a Duke Energy truck driver started with road rage incident, troopers say

After shots rang out near Interstate 275 in a suspected road rage incident Wednesday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a woman on multiple charges, including shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Troopers were called to a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident around 8:24 p.m. Wednesday along southbound I-275 near mile post 41, according to FHP.
After the road rage incident, troopers say 24-year-old Destiny Star Harrison, of Plant City, fired several shots at a 37-year-old Altamonte Springs man driving a Duke Energy truck. No injuries were reported in the incident.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the 1998 Lincoln Navigator that Harrison was driving in the center median of the interstate near Dale Mabry Highway after she lost control of the SUV, according to FHP. Harrison was taken into custody without incident.
Inside the Navigator, troopers found three firearms, 23.1 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcoholic beverage containers, according to FHP.
Harrison was taken to the Hillsborough County jail for charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm, using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or a chemical substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, alteration or removal of firearm serial number, DUI, no valid driver’s license, and a warrant for a violation of probation.
Tampa police assisted in the arrest.
