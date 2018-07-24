Faulty Miami Beach condo building demolition severed injured worker’s leg, cops say

Whatever went wrong in Monday’s planned demolition of the former Marlborough House condo in Miami Beach, AlliedBean project manager Samuel Landis lost his leg.

That’s according to a Miami Beach police incident report released Tuesday.

At last update, the 46-year-old Landis remained in critical condition in Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was transported by Miami Beach Fire Rescue out of the dust-clouded aftermath of a demolition that didn’t go as planned.

For one thing, hunks of the 13-story, 55-year-old building at 5775 Collins Ave. flew out across the street, as noted by the Miami Beach patrol officer who wrote the incident report. Video shows Landis standing on the northbound side of Collins Avenue, the side nearest the building.

“The building collapsed in an unsafe manner, causing debris and thick smoke to cover Collins Avenue,” the officer wrote. “(He and another officer) quickly entered our patrol vehicle to escape the thick smoke.”

Upon exiting the patrol car, the officer wrote, “Immediately, we observed a victim on the ground, unresponsive with a severed leg.”

The two officers and a parking enforcement officer worked on Landis with chest compressions until he regained consciousness. After the officers left the scene, “due to heavy smoke inhalation without a proper breathing apparatus, we were admitted into Mt. Sinai Hospital as a precautionary measure.”

Project contractor Winmar referred to Landis as “one of Allied’s project managers” in its statement Monday afternoon that put responsibility for the demolition at Fort-Lauderdale based AlliedBean Demolition’s feet. AlliedBean hasn’t made a public comment as of Tuesday night.

Among the construction-related businesses that Landis, now living in Lighthouse Point, started and operated in Florida and Illinois since 2000 was Omega Demolition. Landis was Omega’s president from 2003 to 2013.

Miami Beach police are investigating Monday’s incident from the criminal angle while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates from the worker safety angle.



