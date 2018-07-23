Miami Beach condo building, planned to be demolished, collapses

The former Marlborough House condominium building in Miami Beach collapsed Monday morning, injuring one, according to Miami Beach police.
Debris spread across Collins Avenue caused the main north-south artery through Miami Beach to be shut down in both directions from 41st to 63rd streets.
The building no longer had residents. Permits had been pulled for the destruction of the 13-floor building built in 1963 and bought by Brazilian developer Jose Isaac Peres.
Peres plans an 19-story tower on the beachfront property at 5775 Collins Ave.
Preservationist Nancy Liebman, a former Miami Beach commissioner and founder of Miami Beach United, was in New York when the building collapsed.
Liebman lives less than two blocks from the building. She helped fight the original plan and managed to get a concession from the developer to build a 15-foot pathway to the beachfront.
She said the demolition wasn’t too far along when the building went down.
“What?” Liebman said upon learning it had fallen. “Nobody was worried about demolishing that building. It was too small.”
