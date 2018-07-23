Florida deputy arrested for DUI after crashing into poles in McDonald’s parking lot

A Florida deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he reportedly crashed into poles in a McDonald’s parking lot.
According to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9, Hillsborough County detention deputy Jose Cruz, 31, is accused of driving under the influence after hitting two poles at a Riverview McDonald’s parking lot early Saturday.
The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the restaurant on U.S. 301 South, the outlet said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the McDonald’s for a suspicious call for service, WFLA News Channel 8 said. Deputies say that Cruz was driving his Ford Ranger when he struck the poles and then became stuck by a cement median.
Cruz performed a field sobriety test, where “impairment was observed,” Bay News 9 reported. He gave two breath samples, showing a BAC of .189 and 1.96.
He was transported to the Orient Road Jail and is facing charges of driving under the influence over 0.15 and driving under the influence with property damage, WFLA reports. Cruz has been with the sheriff’s office for three years and is suspended without pay as an internal investigation into the incident is ongoing.
