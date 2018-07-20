'The nerve of this guy!' Florida deputy taunts a slow tortoise in this funny video

A Florida deputy was singing the “Turtle Blues” after a slow moving old “man” got between him and the open roadway.
The old “man” was actually a tortoise. The video post was all in fun, just “another episode of ‘Deputies Walking with Wildlife,’” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office joked on its Facebook page with a video of Deputy Bryan Bowman running commentary as he found himself stuck behind the tortoise on an Ocala, Florida road.
“The nerve of this guy!” Bowman teased after the tortoise “snapped at Deputy Bowman” when he pulled up behind the creature and used his patrol car’s lights to slow down traffic, the post quipped.
“He’s literally going one mile-per-hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone,” Bowman says in the 35 second video clip. “I mean, this guy is easily 100. He shouldn’t be on the roadways to begin with. I tried to talk to him, but he snapped at me. I don’t know what this guy’s deal is. Come on, grandpa! I got places to be,” Bowman says.
“Everybody wants to drive slow with a cop car behind. Can’t get nowhere on time,” Bowman bemoans.
Isn’t that always the case?
The deputy followed “the old man” for about 20 minutes until the tortoise finally went into the woods, the department wrote on Facebook.
“Funniest thing I’ve seen all week,” a Facebook user commented on the post’s thread.
“Nice to see an officer with a good sense of humor!” added another.
Comments