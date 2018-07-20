Woman’s ‘worst fear’ realized when cops tell her a baby was left inside her car

A woman who deputies say left an 8-month-old boy in the backseat of her vehicle can be seen with her face in her hand, crying, asking if the baby is OK, in a video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, a passerby in the parking lot of Cosmo Prof on Enterprise Road in Orange City around 3:15 p.m. noticed a baby left in a Nissan Rouge, according to the sheriff’s office.
The passerby, Jessica Kaiser, told investigators the baby was in the car next to hers and her husband called 911, according to WOFL FOX 35. They opened the car door to “at least get air into the car,” the husband reportedly told the 911 operator.
According to deputies, it was 93 degrees that day. The child was in the car seat with the car windows up and no air conditioning, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in the video. Deputies were called to the scene and found the child OK, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We avoided a disaster,” Chitwood said.
After several minutes, deputies found Meagan Burgess, 33, when she came back to the car. By then, it had been 24 minutes since the passerby called for help, alerting officials to the baby.
Burgess told investigators she dropped off other children at her father’s house in DeBary before she went out to run errands. She was arrested and charged with child neglect. In the video, the mother can be heard telling a woman she works in the emergency department as a nurse and she hears about things like this happening and wonders how.
Burgess told investigators “leaving the baby in the vehicle was her worst fear,” according to the sheriff’s office.
“I challenge anyone to sit in a car, an adult, to sit in a car for 24 minutes at 3 o’clock in the afternoon with the sun blazing down and see what the end result would be. We can’t hammer home enough how important it is for parents to stay on top of their game and understand that that little life is depending on you,” Chitwood said.
Chitwood went on to thank Kaiser for being aware, calling 9-1-1 and said she “saved that baby’s life.”
In a court hearing Wednesday, Burgess was told by a judge not to have contact with the 8-month-old baby while the case is in court, according to FOX 35. She was released without bond.
Her attorney and husband told Spectrum News the Department of Children and Families had “no concerns for the children at this point.”
Comments