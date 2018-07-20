Hemingway look-alikes gather in Key West for annual contest

Nearly 150 stocky, bearded men resembling legendary author Ernest Hemingway are in Key West competing in the 38th annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.
The competition began Thursday evening at Sloppy Joe's Bar, frequented by Hemingway when he lived on the Florida island during the 1930s.
Hopefuls came from as far away as Australia and Norway to compete, parading across Sloppy Joe's stage before a judging panel of former winners.
Thursday's entrants included repeat contender Michael Groover, husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen, who cheered him from the audience.
The contest highlights Key West's Hemingway Days festival, celebrating the late author's writing talent and colorful lifestyle.
After a second preliminary round Friday, the 2018 winner is to be chosen Saturday, the 119th anniversary of Hemingway's birth.
Hemingway Days continues through Sunday.
