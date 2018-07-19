‘Harrowing’ afternoon in Florida leaves 2 dead, 2 injured, sheriff says

Two people were killed and two others injured in multiple violent incidents that spanned two counties Thursday, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.
“It was a pretty harrowing 15 or 20 minutes in north Pasco and south Hernando this afternoon,” Nienhuis said as he described what detectives know so far about Thursday afternoon’s shootings.
Nienhuis said around 2:38 p.m. a man fired shots at a woman in a Pasco County home. FOX 13 reported the man attacked the woman, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. A bullet grazed her neck, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The man then drove to a home in Hernando County where he shot and killed a person around 2:43 p.m, Nienhuis said.
Less than 10 minutes later, deputies received the call alerting them to a shooting at a smoke shop on U.S. 19. The same man and an armed store clerk had exchanged gunfire in what may have been an attempted robbery, leaving the store clerk injured. The man later died, according to Nienhuis.
Investigators do not believe the shootings were random. The woman and the person fatally shot in the Hernando County home had “some kind of relationship” with the man accused of the shootings, WTSP reported.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released. ABC Action News reported investigators are still working to determine the shooter’s motive, but there is “no longer a threat to the public.”
“Obviously we still have a lot of work to do,” Nienhuis said. “It’s been a difficult afternoon in Hernando County and, of course, north Pasco, but we’re going to get through it and detectives are going to get to the bottom of it and we’re going to make sure that we know exactly what happened.”
