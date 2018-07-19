911 Call from doctor after mother makes horrifying discovery

The 911 call a doctor made after Emily Bird discovered her 17-month-old son, Eli, had been in the car throughout her work shift after she forgot to drop him off at daycare.
By
Umbrella Sky in Coral Gables

Latest News

Umbrella Sky in Coral Gables

More than 720 bright umbrellas will sway gently over the newly transformed Giralda Plaza through September 17, 2018, the pedestrian promenade located at the 100 block of Giralda Avenue.