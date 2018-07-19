Florida driver clocked going 153 mph. He admits the speed was ‘excessive,’ cops say

A man caught driving 153 mph on the Suncoast Parkway early Wednesday morning admitted to Florida Highway Patrol troopers that his speed was “excessive.”
Samuel Ramos, 37, of Land O’Lakes, was spotted by a trooper around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday driving a Chevrolet Corvette traveling at a dangerously high speed, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
The trooper activated his radar gun and found that Ramos was driving 153 mph in a 70 mph zone.
According to a report by 10News WTSP, the trooper started to chase the Corvette, which pulled over after going through a toll plaza.
The trooper spoke with Ramos, and at one point said, “153 miles per hour is excessive, don’t you think?”
Ramos replied, “I agree 100 percent,” the outlet reported.
The trooper said he noticed that Ramos was unsteady and staggering when he got out of the car and also reported that Ramos’ eyes were red and glassy. When the trooper asked him if he had been drinking, WFLA said, he replied, “I work in a bar so, yes, I drank.”
After performing field sobriety tests Ramos was arrested on a DUI charge and booked into Pasco County jail.
