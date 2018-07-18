Mom of 17-month-old who died in hot car thought she followed her routine. She didn’t.

The mother whose 17-month-old baby boy who died in a broiling car Friday during her shift at a Pembroke Pines hospital didn’t exactly forget to take him out of the car, according to a DCF incident report.

She forgot to drop him off at day care before she went to work at Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

“After finishing her day (the mother) proceeded to day care, where she believed she dropped him off that morning,” the report reads. “Upon being informed that (the boy) had never arrived at the facility, (the mother) began to realize what had occurred.

“(The mother) drove back to the hospital where she worked and medical staff began to administer resuscitation efforts. (The boy) was transferred to a larger hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

While there are no open DCF cases involving the family, the agency deployed its Critical Incident Rapid Response Team because there was a report involving the family within the previous 12 months. The family has another child, a boy.

The account of the other incident, like the names of the family members, were redacted from the incident report.

If the explanation seems incredible, it actually fits the norm for these cases. University of South Florida Dr. David Diamond, who got his PhD in cognitive and neural sciences, explained this for The Washington Post in its 2014 story on fatally forgetting a child.

“The quality of prior parental care seems to be irrelevant,” Diamond said. “The important factors that keep showing up involve a combination of stress, emotion, lack of sleep and change in routine, where the basal ganglia is trying to do what it’s supposed to do, and the conscious mind is too weakened to resist. What happens is that the memory circuits in a vulnerable hippocampus literally get overwritten, like with a computer program. Unless the memory circuit is rebooted — such as if the child cries, or, you know, if the wife mentions the child in the back — it can entirely disappear.”

Stress and a change in routine both are noted in one sentence of the DCF report:

“At the time of the incident, the family had been residing with friends while their house was being tented, and the mother, who had been under a lot of stress, was taking a different route to work.”

According to KidsandCars.org, Florida’s 89 car heatstroke deaths ranked second since 1992 behind only Texas’ 120.