Pregnant woman killed, 2 children injured in shooting. Florida cops looking for car

Investigators are offering a reward for information about a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of an afternoon shooting that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children earlier this week, according to reports.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media Tuesday an offer of a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the owner of a white, older-model sedan that was seen leaving the area of the fatal shooting with two men inside. A small, dark photo of the vehicle in question was included in the post.
Just before 3 p.m. Monday, shots rang out at the intersection of Gamble Drive and Dunsford Drive, near Orlando, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said someone in a white car started shooting at a silver car, with deputies at a nearby incident reporting hearing at least 15 shots, the Associated Press reported.
Imelda Francois, 21, was driving a vehicle with five other people inside; she died at the hospital, according to television news station WFTV. Two children in the ca, a 13-year-old and a 22-month-old, were injured.
Francois was about six months pregnant with her second child, a girl, a friend told the Orlando Sentinel.
The injuired children are expected to survive, the WFTV reported. Two other children in the car and a man identified as Francois’ boyfriend were not injured.
ABC News reports the children were 15 and 6 years old, while the man was 21. Investigators are looking into whether those inside the car were targeted, according to ABC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Tuesday night, about 50 people gathered where the shooting occurred to for a candlelight vigil in honor of Francois’ life, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Family members wearing shirts with Francois’ picture printed on them recalled her as an “incredible cousin, sister and mother.”
