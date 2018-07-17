At least three killed in a midair plane collision over Everglades

Daytona Beach police were called to remove an alligator that was found hiding behind the dumpster of a RaceTrac gas station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The officer was able to guide the gator, using a yield sign, back to a nearby lake.
Jeff Greene, candidate for governor of Florida, flies over Lake Okeechobee to inspect the algae bloom on the east shore on July 11, 2018. The algae bloom has triggered concern after the 2016 algae bloom crisis.
An Apopka, Florida canine police officer escaped injury this week after a bolt of lightning struck very near the police department parking lot. The bolt knocked out the power to the building and damaged multiple electrical transformers.