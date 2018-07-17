Man said he was ‘awoken by demons.’ Then he killed his lover with a pipe, police say

A Florida man reportedly told police he was “awoken by demons” after he fatally beat and stabbed a woman over the weekend.
Lesley Satenay, 40, faces a second-degree murder charge for killing 30-year-old Krystal T. Phillips on Saturday morning at a home in Eatonville, according to a report by WFTV 9.
Eatonville police said they received a report of a body at a home on Deacon Jones Boulevard near West Kennedy around 4:30 a.m.
When they arrived, officers said they found Satenay standing on the front porch with blood on his hands and feet stating that the “devil was inside his room,” and that he “hit the devil with a Bible.”
Detectives said they found a Bible and pipe, both covered in blood, as well as a frying pan near Phillips’ body. The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, police said, but they believe it appears to have been from a stabbing.
Satenay reportedly also told investigators that he had sexual intercourse with Phillips the night before and that the two have had a sexual relationship since they met, according to FOX 35. He also said that he thought she left the house and that after he went to sleep he was awoken by demons.
Satenay allegedly expressed remorse after, telling officers he “killed an innocent person that was his friend,” PEOPLE reported.
It was unclear Tuesday if Satenay had entered a plea to the charge against him, the outlet reported.
