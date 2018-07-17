20-month-old child reported missing from her Florida home, police say

Police are searching for a missing North Port child.
North Port police posted to social media Tuesday that they are looking for a 20-month-old girl named Ava, missing from her home in the 8500 block of Alam Avenue and last seen wearing a diaper.
Ava has brown eyes and brown hair and is old enough to walk, according to police.
The police received a call reporting the girl missing around 11 a.m. At the time of the call, Ava had been missing for about an hour.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Port police or local law enforcement.
