A dog died after suffering from salt water poisoning. Vets give tips on preventing illness

After his beloved dog died following salt water poisoning, a man — along with veterinarians — is warning other dog owners about the importance of fresh drinking water for a day at the beach, according to reports.
Chris Taylor and his 6-year-old black Labrador, nicknamed O.G., went to a Tampa Bay area dog beach on June 9. At the end of a long day of playing in the water, a worn-out O.G. wasn’t feeling well and had diarrhea, Taylor told FOX 13.
Two days later, O.G. wasn’t eating and would not respond to Taylor, so he was rushed to the animal hospital.
O.G. was severely dehydrated, convulsing and suffering from brain damage after drinking too much salt water, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
Taylor told FOX 13 he had to put O.G. down, saying it was something no dog owner should have to go through.
Dr. Katy Meyer from Tampa Bay Emergency Veterinary Services told WFLA that high sodium levels can affect the dog’s brain and recommended limiting a dog’s beach visits to about two hours with several breaks for a chance to drink fresh water. She warned pet owners that when the brain is affected, so is the body.
“Things can come on gradually and you’re not aware of how serious things are up front,” she told WFLA.
However, Palm Beach veterinarian Christopher Lapsley of Village Animal Clinic said a dog dying from salt water poisoning is “very rare,” WPTV reported.
Lapsley told the new station about once a month in the winter he will see a dog with diarrhea or vomiting after drinking too much salt water, but the condition is not typically deadly.
Veterinarian Dr. Melissa Webster told FOX 13 every dog reacts differently and salt water poisoning can be difficult to spot, but owners should call their dog’s vet if they see signs of diarrhea or vomiting after a trip to the beach.
Comments