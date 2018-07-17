Florida deputies find owner of ‘beautiful’ wandering horse

A horse found running loose in the rural suburbs of Tampa, Florida had bewildered sheriff's deputies there as they searched for its owner.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was called out to an intersection of two roads near Plant City on July 11 to pick up what sheriff's spokesman Danny Alvarez says is a "beautiful" adult gray gelding horse.
The sheriff's agricultural unit captured the equine and found he was in good health. The officers decided to use social media in the attempt to discover who owns the horse and asked the community for help.
The sheriff's office tweeted Monday afternoon that the horse's owner was located through a tip from social media. The tweet also says deputies were taking the horse home that day.
