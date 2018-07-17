Woman found dead after mobile home fire

Authorities say a woman was found dead following a mobile home fire in Florida.
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that firefighters responded to the Walton County home Sunday night following a 911 call from a neighbor.
Argyle Fire Chief Jonathan Day says the structure was fully engulfed in flames when rescue workers arrived. Firefighters later found 68-year-old Linda Diane Yaun's body in her bedroom, where officials believe the blaze started.
No other injuries were reported. Officials say the single-wide mobile home is a total loss.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
