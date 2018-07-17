Florida man jumps in water while fishing off pier, dies

Authorities say a man died after going in the water while fishing off a Florida pier.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 41-year-old Jin Bo Qiu died Monday afternoon after being pulled from the bay near the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana.
Police say the man had been casting a net from the fishing pier when it apparently got snagged. It came off the man's wrist, prompting him to jump in after it.
Witnesses say the man went under and didn't resurface, prompting them to call 911.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue divers located the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
