Florida to restrict shore-based shark fishing at many public beaches

The controversial fishing practice of catching large sharks from shore could be banned from many of Florida’s public beaches, restricted to nighttime hours or subjected to other limits, under options being considered to protect both swimmers and the sharks.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted last April to impose limits on shore-based shark fishing, an activity that produces dramatic Instagram photos and YouTube videos of anglers reeling in 12-foot hammerheads and tiger sharks. Nine workshops have been scheduled around the state, with specific proposals tentatively scheduled to go to the commission in December.
Swimmers have expressed concern that the activity could endanger them by luring large sharks closer to shore, although a scientist from the wildlife commission has said there’s no evidence for this. But scientists and conservationists have also criticized the dragging ashore of sharks for photos and videos before releasing them.
They say the practice – which is illegal in the case of protected species such as great hammerheads – could be difficult for many sharks to survive.
“Physiologically, fragile species like hammerheads need to be left in the water where they can breathe, not dragged across rough sand or concrete while being unable to breathe,” said David Shiffman, a shark biologist who had been a critic of shore-based shark fishing while a graduate student at the University of Miami.
“I’m thrilled to see FWC considering many of our expert suggestions,” he said. “As it’s currently practiced, land-based shark fishing in Florida results in the needless deaths of threatened, protected species. These regulatory changes will help reduce those deaths, and will do so without in any way infringing on the rights of conservation-minded, rule-following anglers.”
During the April meeting, some commissioners said the activity showed a disrespect for wildlife, particularly when people hold open the mouth of the beached sharks and perch on their backs.
“Some of those pictures that were shown on social media were disgraceful,” Commissioner Joshua Kellam said. “I think that just morally people should be ashamed of themselves to post stuff like that, to do that stuff to animals. People who do these things should be punished for their actions.”
The commission, a seven-member board appointed by Gov. Rick Scott, told its staff to come up with proposals for limiting the activity.
Among the options: Requiring a special permit for shore-based shark fishing, limiting chumming from shore, restricting the activity to nighttime and banning it from public beaches protected by lifeguards.
To protect the sharks, the state put forward several options. It could prohibit tournaments from offering prizes for catching protected species. It could ban the use of gear more likely to injure the sharks. And to make sure sharks are released as quickly as possible, it could prohibit removing them from the water, measuring them or delaying their release for any reason.
Comments