Watch Florida police officers wrangle escaped goat

Tampa police posted video showing six officers wrangling an escaped goat. The goat was found wandering the streets and resisted attempteds to corral it. A pursuit ensued and officers were finally able to apprehend it and return it to its owner.
By
Up Next
Tampa police posted video showing six officers wrangling an escaped goat. The goat was found wandering the streets and resisted attempteds to corral it. A pursuit ensued and officers were finally able to apprehend it and return it to its owner.
By

Florida

A goat escaped from his pen, and video shows police trying to catch him

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 16, 2018 01:59 PM

Tampa police officers found themselves wrestling a different kind of animal.

On Thursday, officers were called to help a goat that escaped its pen and was running near North 50th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and, according to police, “not obeying traffic laws.”

Tampa Police posted a video of officers efforts to catch the goat to its YouTube page.

After one unsuccessful attempt to surround the goat, officers were able to pull up alongside him in their patrol SUVs.

“Now what do we do?” one officer asks just before the goat appears to take off again.

Officers were able to catch the goat and hold him to the ground, attempting to tie his feet together, to keep him in one place until the owner arrived and took the goat home, according to police.

“No goats were injured in the apprehension of this kid,” a note at the end of the video read.

  Comments  