A dad was surfing with his son. Suddenly, he felt something grab his foot and ‘pull’

On Friday, bathers had a scary afternoon at Fernandina Beach, on Amelia Island in Florida.
Two people were attacked by sharks within minutes of each other.
The first man, Dustin Theobald, told News Jax 4 that he was in around two feet of water on a surfboard with his 8 year old son.
That’s when the unexpected happened.
“I felt something grab onto my foot and pull,” Theobald told the TV station, adding that he reached down and could feel the animal, which he estimated to be four to five feet long. “I put my hand on his head. When I did that, he shook twice and when I did that he released and left.”
Theobald looked down at his foot and saw exposed bone, and was soon transported to a local hospital.
Minutes later, lifeguards were again alerted to yet another shark attack, at a different access point on the same beach, less than two miles away. The male 17-year-old’s condition is unclear, and it is unknown whether the same shark was involved.
A GoFundMe site has been set up by Theobald’s brother to help with the victim’s medical bills, which include at least two surgeries to repair ligaments.
“Due to this tragedy he is expected to be off his foot for at least six weeks,” reads the page. “So I am reaching out to friends and family to please help him in his time of need. And help him get back on his feet (pun intended, i’m still his brother).”
The post goes on to say that Theobold works full time as a handyman, running his own business, so “there will be no income while he recuperates [after] this terrible day at the beach. Thanks everyone for your support as we are just trying to keep him afloat until he heals and can get back to work.”
At least the patient is able to joke, posting on Facebook that he was going to buy a scooter on Amazon to get around.
After the second attack, the City of Fernandina Beach tweeted that the beach was shut down after the second attack, but reopened Saturday.
“The waters are back open this morning. Ocean Rescue will remain on high alert and will continue monitoring the water,” one of the alerts read.
