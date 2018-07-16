2 officers injured in melee at teen detention center

Two detention officers were injured after a fight broke out between teens at a facility in Florida.
Volusia County Sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams says deputies responded to a "riot situation" at the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. She says the two staff members suffered cuts and abrasions during the 30-minute melee.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the teens were not injured.
Williams said the group of juveniles took the keys for a common area from a staff member, pulled televisions off the walls and refused commands to return to their cells. The newspaper reports dispatchers told deputies the teens were using trays from the cafeteria as weapons.
Williams say all nine boys — between the ages of 13 to 18 — were charged with felonies.
